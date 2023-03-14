BELLEVUE, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced that holders of the 6,900,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering, including the 900,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock, warrants and rights included in the units commencing March 17, 2023. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "BLACU," and the separated shares of common stock, warrants and rights will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, warrants and rights.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.


