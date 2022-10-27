Camp Korey awarded Impact Grant
Peoples Bank awarded Camp Korey its Peoples Choice Impact Grant through the first-year program.
A public vote decided who was to receive the grant.
The $10,000 grant will be used toward the purchase of additional electric vehicles at the camp, according to a news release.
Additional vehicles should improve camper safety by allowing faster medical response times and allowing campers to spend more time on activities.
“Having reliable onsite transportation increases our ability to deliver innovative, accessible programs and support to our families and campers with their medical challenges,” Camp Korey Medical Director Shannon Staples said in the release.
Sedro-Woolley
Walgreens
wins award
The Sedro-Woolley Walgreens received the Youth Employer of the Year Award on Oct. 21 from the state Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment.
Six employers and two individuals were honored by the committee.
Washington businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals submitted nominations. A panel of committee members, business representatives and previous award recipients selected this year’s honorees.
Business concepts course starts Nov. 2
The state Small Business Development Center is hosting its virtual Start Simple Course starting Wednesday.
The course is made up of four two-hour virtual sessions. With the help of a business adviser, attendees will learn about basic business concepts and how to know if their business goals are achievable.
The course is free. After Wednesday’s session, remaining sessions will be Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.
For more information, contact Fauzia Davis at 360-230-8043 or fauzia.davis@cie-nw.org.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
