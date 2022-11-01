Heating company celebrates
anniversaryThree generations of Barrons have put in the work to get Barron Heating, AC, Electrical and Plumbing to its 50th anniversary.
“We’re blessed to have the support of many talented team members and loyal customers since 1972,” CEO John Barron said in a news release. “We’re very grateful they’ve enabled us to reach this milestone.”
The company will be holding a celebration with cake and prizes at its Burlington showroom at 560 S. Burlington Blvd. The celebration is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Amerigroup Washington gives Skagit County
center $10,000On Oct. 27 Amerigroup Washington presented a $10,000 check to the Adult Transition to Independence Center in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The funding will help Skagit County youth in the program get access to transportation to work or school, according to a news release.
It will also allow the program to purchase iPads for students to document their skills and create video résumés with.
The program was founded in 2009 with the goal of helping Skagit County youths aged 18-21 with disabilities. There is an on-site facility in Burlington that offers training kitchens, laundry, office environments and classrooms.
Chuckanut Brewery adds first barrel-aged stout Export Stout, Chuckanut Brewery’s first barrel-aged beer is now available.
The stout was aged for one year in Westland Distillery’s Oregon Oak whiskey barrels and recently kegged. It is only available on draft.
According to a news release the stout has an alcohol content of 9.8%, and has hints of chocolate, coconut and licorice.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
