Mandi Rothman has joined United Way of Skagit County as its new executive director.
Rothman, a Burlington-Edison High School alumnus, came to the United Way from Northwest Youth Services, according to the United Way summer newsletter.
She brings experience in fundraising, resource development and community outreach.
"I'm excited to join the United Way team and continue working with our community to ensure all Skagit children entering kindergarten are ready to learn," Rothman said in the newsletter.
Birchview Memory Care finishes remodel
Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley unveiled its remodel Thursday.
The remodel includes new flooring, paint, furniture and artwork for all the common areas, according to Shannon Padilla, marketing and sales director for Birchview.
While the facility never closed, it held a reopening ribbon cutting for the public to come see the new look.
Birchview Memory Care is a retirement and assisted living facility that focuses on people with Alzheimer's, dementia and other memory impairments.
Stirling Stash issues recall
Bubba Kush all flower one gram single pre-rolls by Stirling Stash that were sold to Anacortes Cannabis have been recalled.
The product number is 01G2 T4DG GABQ E0YG.
Anyone who purchased the pre-rolls can return the item in original packaging with its receipt to Anacortes Cannabis for a refund, according to a news release. Email anna502stirlingstash@gmail.com with questions.
