Startup community comes to Skagit County
The business startup community Startup Grind is coming to Skagit County.
The goal of Startup Grind, which bills itself as the world's largest business startup community, is to give new businesses the education and opportunities they need to appropriately grow their companies.
The first meeting of the new group will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Rotary, 900 East Fairhaven Ave.
Amelia Cook, co-owner of Goodwinds Composites, will be guest speaker at the event.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at startupgrind.com. Using code EDASC will allow free entry.
Fitness Studio to hold open house
HOTWORX is holding a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
HOTWORX is a virtually-instructed exercise program that uses heat, infrared and exercise to create a unique workout experience, according to its website.
The open house will be at 1753 South Burlington Boulevard, Suite 102, in Burlington.
Renovated store holds grand opening
Willow & Thyme held a grand opening Nov. 26 for its Sedro-Woolley storefront.
Located at 206 Ferry St. the store features handmade crafts for gardens and homes, as well as locally-sourced honey and sauces.
Fourth generation to lead company
CEO of Barron Heating AC, Electrical and Plumbing John Barron has announced his retirement.
Brad Barron, John Barron's son, will officially take over Jan. 1.
John Barron has been the CEO since 1988.
"Brad has an engineering mind combined with a deeply people-centric view of the world," John Barron said in a news release. "... He spent almost a decade working as an engineer, both in the field and leading teams. Mixing this external experience with a hands-on knowledge having grown up around Barron gives him a unique ability to see the big picture."
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
