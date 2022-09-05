Bar under new ownership
Luke and Stevie Lomsdalen are the new owners of Old Timers Bar and Grill in Sedro-Woolley.
The couple received the keys to the business at 219 E. State St. on Aug. 22 and after some remodeling reopened on Friday.
"People can't believe what they've seen in a couple of days," Luke Lomsdalen said. "This is a business that used to thrive and it totally could again."
Friday's reopening marked 12 years to the day that Luke and Stevie met at the establishment.
Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. The bar will open early on Seahawks game days.
Brewery to host salsa lessons
Chuckanut Brewery will host "Salsa with Olivia" starting Thursday.
The South Nut Taproom at 11937 Higgins Airport Way west of Burlington will close early to host salsa classes from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. This includes a one-hour class and one-hour practice.
Classes will be the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Costs are $15 for drop-ins or $60 for five classes. To register, email salsawitholivia@gmail.com.
No partner or experience is needed. Class dates run through Dec. 8, with no class on Thanksgiving.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.