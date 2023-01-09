Concrete chamber makes New Year's resolution
The Concrete Chamber of Commerce decided its New Year's resolution is to create a better community.
On Saturday, it is co-sponsoring a talk by Jennifer Sherman, a professor of sociology, at the Concrete Theatre.
Sherman will discuss how rural areas are impacted when wealthier individuals move in, and why everyone should get to know their neighbor that is least like themselves.
The 1 p.m. talk is free. It is co-sponsored by the Concrete Heritage Museum, Concrete Theatre and Humanities Washington.
Tree farm gears up to host weddings
Big Lake Trees has gotten a permit to host small weddings.
The county allows up to 50 guests for what are known as micro-weddings.
Big Lake Trees co-owner Hollie Del Vecchio said she thinks her location will be perfect for weddings of 20 to 30 people.
The plan is to begin hosting weddings this summer when the tree farm is not planting or selling trees.
Offering weddings is being done to diversify the income stream.
"The goal is for one of us to be able to quit our job to work on the farm," Del Vecchio said pointing out that both she and her husband work full-time jobs along with running the tree farm.
Vietnamese coffee shop opens in Mount Vernon
A ribbon-cutting will be held at noon Jan. 21 for coffee shop Cà Phê Sông.
Cà Phê Sông serves Vietnamese coffee, sandwiches, boba tea and seasonal menu items, according to the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce website.
The business is at 303 Pine St. in Mount Vernon.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.