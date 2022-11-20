Parking spots were hard to come by Saturday at the Camano Center Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar, as shoppers turned out in droves to peruse locally made crafts.
First-time event coordinator Sue Ryan of Camano Island couldn’t help but smile as people streamed through the doors of the community center on Arrowhead Road.
“The bazaar was started years ago but we had to take a break for a couple of years due to COVID gathering restrictions,” she said. “Everyone is just so happy to have a convenient location to shop for holiday gifts again.”
Ryan headed up a team of volunteers that began planning the event earlier this year.
“We started offering vendor tables for rent back in May,” she said. “Only vendors who make handmade items are qualified to sell at the bazaar.”
Ryan said interest was high and the 50 available tables filled up fast with an even mix of first-time and repeat sellers.
“We had vendors from as far away as Gold Bar, but almost all were from Camano and surrounding areas,” she said. “Our local community of artists were definitely ready to show off their wares.”
Ryan, herself an artist, was selling handcrafted jewelry and colorful wildlife paintings at her table.
“Business has been amazing so far,” she said. “Shoppers just appreciate being able to support local artists by buying holiday gifts that you just won’t find anywhere else.”
Bonnie Eckley is executive director of the Camano Center, which is operated by the nonprofit Camano Senior Services Association that provides opportunities and support to older adults in the community.
She said the Holiday Craft Bazaar is an important fundraiser.
“The revenue we make from table rentals, which ranges from $60 to $85 per table, depending on floor location, goes to our operating budget to help fund programs that we provide to the community,” Eckley said.
A table near the entrance selling handcrafted scarves and food items was especially busy.
Kathy Dannerbeck of Camano Island said her group was selling its goods as a fundraiser for PEO International — a philanthropic organization that supports women.
“We have about 40 members in the area and we do these events to raise money for scholarships, grants and awards,” she said. “We’ve done this craft bazaar for years and it’s just so nice to be back.”
Regina Zull and her brother Jonathon, both of Stanwood, were first-time shoppers.
“It’s great to be able to finally get out and support local artists at an event like this,” Regina Zull said. “I’ve already found some wonderful handmade items.”
It was a multigenerational outing for Pam Kavanagh of Camano Island.
“I’m here with my dad Al and my granddaughter Makenna today,” she said. “I’ve bought some beautiful holiday cards and Mekenna is completely happy with her lavender eye pillow.”
Karen Buckner of Ananda Farms on Camano Island said it was a challenge keeping her table of natural health and beauty products fully stocked.
“I’ve been texting the farm to bring more items over because things are really moving,” she said. “There is just such of sense of joy here. Everyone seems so happy to connect with friends and neighbors they haven’t seen for a while."
By the end of the day, Ryan estimated that more than 900 people came to the bazaar to shop.
“The vendors all felt that this year was a howling success and they can’t wait sign up for next year," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.