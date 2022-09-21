Photo: CHEQ Headquarters, Kirkland, WA

Photo: CHEQ Headquarters, Kirkland, WA

 By CHEQ, Inc.

CHEQ will use the funds to onboard more venues, allowing users to send food and drinks to each other at a variety of restaurants, bars, hotels, and stadiums in key markets around the country.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ, Lifestyle Technology, Inc. ("CHEQ"), the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premise consumption has raised $8M in Seed funding led by WestRiver Group with participation from Harvard's Yard Ventures, Flamingo Capital, and other investors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.