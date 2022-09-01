Just over a year ago, Chuckanut Brewery started an expansion project at its the Port of Skagit location to more than double the location's size.
The expansion includes a new bottle and canning facility in order to keep up with demand, more cooler storage, a loading dock and a larger parking lot. The brewery is also adding a smaller beer garden in front of the new building.
The expansion is estimated to cost about $2.5 million, with $500,000 of that coming from the Port of Skagit, which was awarded a grant and a loan to support the project.
The port used the funding to lay all of the groundwork, Chuckanut Brewery co-owner Mari Kemper said.
The brewery was recently approved for a $2 million Small Business Administration loan through Savi Bank. Once this loan is finalized, the expansion can officially begin.
Kemper expects the work to be mostly finished by March, with the additional storage available for use as early as December.
The expansion project has been a year in the making.
Business on the retail side ramped up for Chuckanut Brewery during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has continued with the South Nut Taproom at the Port of Skagit often being full, Kemper said.
"Our summer has been unbelievably good," she said.
Kemper attributes much of the popularity to the variety of events that have been held throughout the summer and an influx of people driving from the Seattle area.
She is excited to see the turnout for this year's Oktoberfest. The Chuckanut Fest golden lager will be available starting Friday.
