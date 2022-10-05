ChurnZero (PRNewsfoto/ChurnZero)

TrustRadius recognizes Customer Success leader for corporate social responsibility and commitment to customer care.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, has earned the 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares award for the third year running. The award recognizes ChurnZero for its culture of care, social responsibility and support that extends to employees and customers alike, promoting inclusion, skills development, career education and mental wellbeing within the demanding and rapidly evolving Customer Success field.

