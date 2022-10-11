The City of Anacortes intends to buy the property it has been renting on Molly Lane for Fire Station 3.
Several parcels, 9025-9029 Molly Lane, are coming up for sale, and the City Council moved Monday to pursue their purchase. The price is about $2.65 million, and closing should take about 60 days, Mayor Matt Miller said.
The purchase will come with an environmental site analysis and other actions of due diligence, council member Ryan Walters said. He urged the city to get someone in commercial real estate to help.
The council went over several items in its facilities plan, covering capital projects from 2023-2028. New charts in the OpenGov software allow community members to see a visual take on the project, including what projects are being funded, how much money the city intends to spend and more.
The new software helps increase transparency for the community, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The council also approved multiple contracts Monday, including renewal of an agreement with the Anacortes School District to provide library cards to all students. The district pays the city $3,000 a year toward the cost, and students can use their student ID number to get a library card, even if they don't live within the city limits.
The city also will spend $72,000 to replace the overhead doors at its main fire station.
The existing doors no longer work well and are in need of replacement, according to a council document.
After competitive bidding, the city approved the contract with Overhead Doors Co. from Bellingham. Work will be completed by Nov. 30.
Several community members also spoke during public comment, pleading with the city to do something about people living on the streets and in homeless encampments around town.
