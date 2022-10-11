Molly Lane property
The city plans to buy a property on Molly Lane that currently houses one of its fire stations.

 Briana Alzola

The City of Anacortes intends to buy the property it has been renting on Molly Lane for Fire Station 3.

Several parcels, 9025-9029 Molly Lane, are coming up for sale, and the City Council moved Monday to pursue their purchase. The price is about $2.65 million, and closing should take about 60 days, Mayor Matt Miller said.

