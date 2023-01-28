Elected officials in the area are asking the Housing Authority of Skagit County why hundreds of housing vouchers are going unused.
In July of 2021, the Housing Authority of Skagit County was given 32 emergency housing vouchers, with the intention they would be given to individuals and families struggling during the pandemic.
Each of these vouchers can cover rent and utilities that exceed 30% of a family's income.
Since then, only one of these vouchers has been used — the lowest utilization rate in the state. If the vouchers aren't used by September, they will expire.
“With the need out there, it seems the risk of emergency vouchers going unused is just unconscionable," said County commissioner Lisa Janicki.
In a letter to the Housing Authority board, area mayors and county commissioners expressed concern over the management of these vouchers, and offered to help esnure more vouchers get used.
In total, the Housing Authority manages 697 vouchers across a number of categories of renters with different eligibility requirements. As of December, the most recent data available, 494 for them were in use — about 67%.
Housing Authority of Skagit County Executive Director Melanie Corey said her organization has stepped up outreach on the emergency vouchers. Two people are nearly approved, and 20 more are in the application process, she said.
Corey said the application process is long, and it's difficult to stay in contact with homeless applicants.
Also, she said the county's tight rental market makes it difficult to match voucher-holders with affordable rentals.
Rents, especially over the lpst five years, have increased dramatically, and it's harder than ever to find a rental a voucher will cover.
Corey said vouchers are like checks in a check book. The dollar value of each voucher is different, depending on what the renter can pay.
“So a voucher could cover $200 a month for one family, but $2,000 a month for another family," she said.
The average value is $715 per month, but before the pandemic it was closer to $500.
Each voucher also has a cap, called a payment standard by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Households can't use a voucher if their rent exceeds the payment standard, something that's becoming more and more common in Skagit County, Corey said.
“Many times they are finding that the cost of the rent is (on average) $155 a month too high,” she said.
But as other county leaders have shown, housing authorities in Whatcom and Snohomish counties, which also have tight rental markets, are using far more of their vouchers.
According to HUD records, the Bellingham Housing Authority received 63 of the emergency vouchers, and 55 of them are in use. The Housing Authority of Snohomish County was awarded 71, and is using 62.
"All of this suggests that there is room for improvement even in the current housing market," the letter states.
Janicki said every one of these emergency vouchers needs to be used as soon as possible. She suggested the Housing Authority expands the pool of potential applicants by doing more outreach.
Catholic Community Services is putting the finishing touches on Martha's Place, a 70-unit housing complex for the homeless. Committing vouchers to this project would heavily subsidize rents and free up county money for other purposes.
“If we have to come up with public funds for rent as well as case management, then the cost structure keeps any other projects from happening," Janicki said.
She said she wants more coordination between the Housing Authority and other organizations that deal with housing.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton, one of the signers of the letter, said it's unconscionable that vouchers are going unused when the need is so high.
“It's contradictory to the efforts of every other agency in the county, and it's contradictory to what the mission of a housing authority should be,” he said.
Corey said that while she isn't utilizing as many vouchers as neighboring counties, that doesn't mean she's leaving money on the table.
In 2022, the Housing Authority used 96% of its voucher funding, she said.
This is because of the tight rental market. Each household is needing more assistance to keep up with rising rents, she said.
Over the past two years, the Housing Authority has opened a farmworker housing complex in Burlington and an affordable housing complex in Mount Vernon, adding homes for hundreds of low-income renters.
“I think that is the focus," Corey said. "We do great work. We support a lot of clients … in multiple demographics.”
