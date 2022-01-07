As of Jan. 1, food service providers, including restaurants, institutional cafeterias and food delivery services can no longer automatically provide single-use service items with food orders or meals, and cannot bundle items together.
Customers can still receive the same single-use items, but according to state law they need to ask for them, confirm that they want them when asked, select the items from a self-service bin or station, or bring their own durable reusable serviceware items.
Takeout, delivery and casual dining typically come with single-use disposable serviceware often made of plastic. These knives, forks, spoons, cocktail picks, chopsticks, stirrers, condiment packets, beverage cup lids and straws quickly add up.
In fact, according to Upstream Solutions we use nearly 1 trillion disposable food service products each year in the U.S. This equates to $24 billion spent by restaurants and food-service business on disposables each year, whereas businesses and city governments spend $6 billion on solid waste management costs attributable to disposable food packaging.
Single-use food and drink items included in the new law include plastic utensils, straws, condiment packages, and cup lids for cold beverages.
Items not included in the law are plates, bowls, cups and other products used to contain food or beverage, lids for hot beverages, wrappers for takeout items, and items provided by medical facilities.
Dependence on single-use plastic items comes with numerous direct and indirect costs beyond the business and taxpayer money spent on purchase, litter cleanup and disposal.
There are environmental costs from natural resource extraction, climate impacts, plastic pollution, potential human health costs associated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (substances known as PFAs), micro-plastics, and other harmful substances in single-use items. Also, there are lost opportunity costs when we don’t act to create more sustainable ways to meet our needs without only using something once.
Here are a few things to remember about the new law:
n Businesses can offer single-use items before a customer requests them, but they may not automatically include single-use items in an order without verbal confirmation from the customer.
n Businesses may provide single-use items in a self-serve bin or container for customers.
n The law does not apply to food service products provided to a patient, resident or customer in any facility listed in the law, including:
— Health care facilities or providers.
— Long-term care facilities.
— Hospice.
— Senior nutrition programs and nursing homes.
— Meals on Wheels.
— Services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
— State hospitals.
n Utensils may not be bundled or packaged in such a way that a customer is unable to take only the kind of utensil desired without also taking a different kind of utensil.
Here are some tips that both customers and business owners can use to help further reduce the waste generated from single-use plastics while dining out:
n Restaurants can consider switching to durable serviceware items for dining in. In the long run, this can save you money in addition to reducing waste.
n In adherence with public health code, restaurants can promote reuse through incentives for customers who bring their own durable serviceware.
n Eat out regularly? Consider purchasing a set of portable, reusable serviceware. Sets often include a small knife, fork, spoon and straw with cleaner inside a pouch. Sets vary in material type, ranging from metal to bamboo. Have extra silverware at home? Make a set of your own.
n Check out “Directory of Reuse Businesses,” compiled by Upstream Solutions at upstreamsolutions.org/reuse-businesses-directory.
n Worried about costs? Businesses can calculate the cost to savings ratio between single-use and durable serviceware by visiting Upstream Solutions’ “Single-Use to Reuse Saving Calculator” at upstreamsolutions.org/reuse-savings-calculator.
n Want to learn more about the benefits of durable and reusable serviceware? Read Upstream Solutions’ “Reuse Wins” report at upstreamsolutions.org/reuse-wins-report.
For more information about Washington’s new and upcoming plastic laws, visit ecology.wa.gov/Waste-Toxics/Reducing-recycling-waste/Waste-reduction-programs/Plastics/2021-plastic-pollution-laws.
Questions? Contact Callie Martin, Waste Reduction/Recycling Education specialist, at calliem@co.skagit.wa.us or 360-416-1575.
