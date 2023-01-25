SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The delivery of two ambulances the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department ordered in 2021 has been delayed.
The ambulances were expected to arrive in 2022, but have yet to be built. The department is also waiting for a new brush truck it had ordered.
Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said the delays are due to a shortage in available chassis for the vehicles.
"We've been told the company is hoping to get those chassis delivered in a month or two," he said.
The vehicles are certainly needed as the Sedro-Woolley department just logged its busiest month in history, and the ambulances and brush truck are at the end of their lifespans.
"We are crossing our fingers that hopefully by the second quarter of this year we will see them show up," Wagner said. "The rigs we have now are a year behind (replacement) schedule and are spending a lot more time in the shop for preventative maintenance and upkeep than we normally have budgeted."
Finding specialty vehicles such as ambulances on the used market is not easy.
"Honestly, you can't even find them," Wagner said. "So these agencies that suffer a catastrophe such as getting into a motor vehicle accident and they can't fix them, well, they are trying to find these rigs on the used market. The demand is so high and the costs are way up."
Wagner said that in 2021 he thought there could be difficulties in getting new vehicles.
"Well this is one time I wished I was wrong," he said. "I was hoping someone — Ford, Chevy, Dodge — would come through and prove us all wrong and over deliver."
A $1.1 million fire engine is on schedule to be delivered to the department in 2024 after an estimated 485-day build schedule.
