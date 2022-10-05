SPOKANE (AP) — An Eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million.

Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Yakima for what U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian called “the biggest theft or fraud I’ve seen in my career.”

