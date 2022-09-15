MOUNT VERNON — The new owner of Eaglemont Golf Course has no intention of reopening the course without outside financial support, according to a letter sent to the course's neighbors and the city of Mount Vernon.
Instead, the religious nonprofit Beacon Hill Ministries hopes to use the property as a retreat for pastors and their families, Executive Director Timothy Langenberg wrote in the letter.
But a water pipe that ruptured in the clubhouse before the sale of the property severely damaged the building, and is putting plans for the retreat at risk, he said in an interview Wednesday.
The letter was in response to frustration from members of the Eaglemont Homeowners Association, who are calling on Beacon Hill to reopen the course.
At a Mount Vernon City Council meeting Wednesday, dozens of residents of the Eaglemont community filled the chambers, and spilled out into the hallway.
Seven spoke during the meeting, including Mike Begley, the association president.
He and others cited a 1992 ordinance that formed the Eaglemont community, which they believe requires the new owner to operate a public golf course on the property.
"Many of us moved to this neighborhood because of the golf course, and we believe our property values and the nature of the community is dependent on this being a public golf course, as the permit requires," he said.
Begley said he hadn't seen Langenberg's letter until it was read aloud during the council meeting. He and the association's lawyer plan to respond, he said.
Langenberg said in his letter that the course was closed for two years before the purchase. In its current condition, it can't be called an operating golf course.
"Eaglemont was dead and buried ... long before we came along," Langenberg said in the letter.
According to estimates cited in Langenberg's letter, it would cost about $10 million to get the course in the kind of shape needed to open. He said Beacon Hill will not be paying for that.
Langenberg said Beacon Hill paid $5.5 million for the course, though county records indicate the sale price was about $5 million.
In the interview, he said the neighbors have a misplaced sense of entitlement if they believe a private organization such as Beacon Hill should pay for the golf course.
City Attorney Kevin Rogerson said the property is currently zoned as a public golf course. Beacon Hill will need to seek approval from the city if it wants to do anything else with the property.
However, Rogerson said it’s not clear whether the property's owner is required to operate a golf course, as the association argues.
At the council meeting, Mayor Jill Boudreau said the city has retained outside legal help to advise the city on this issue.
In his letter, Langenberg said he's seeking legal counsel to advise him on municipal law before he responds to questions about land use.
