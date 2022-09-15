Eaglemont Golf Course
The driving range at Eaglemont Golf Course hasn’t been watered since the sale of the course in May. The driving range and course have been closed since April 2020.

MOUNT VERNON — The new owner of Eaglemont Golf Course has no intention of reopening the course without outside financial support, according to a letter sent to the course's neighbors and the city of Mount Vernon. 

Instead, the religious nonprofit Beacon Hill Ministries hopes to use the property as a retreat for pastors and their families, Executive Director Timothy Langenberg wrote in the letter. 

