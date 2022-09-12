MOUNT VERNON — Four months since the sale of Eaglemont Golf Course, residents in the course’s Mount Vernon neighborhood still haven’t been told what will become of the golf course.
The course has been closed since April 2020.
The new owners have said the course won’t reopen in the near term, but haven’t disclosed long-term plans, according to Mike Begley, president of the Eaglemont Homeowners Association.
A religious nonprofit called Beacon Hill Ministries finalized its purchase of the course in May for $5 million.
Timothy Langenberg, a representative of Beacon Hill Ministries, has confirmed the sale, but has not responded to numerous requests for further comment.
Begley said the homeowners association has hired legal representation, and believes that based on the city ordinance that allowed the Eaglemont development to be built, the new owners are required to operate the property as a public golf course.
“We read it as ‘they have to stay open,’” he said.
Mount Vernon City Attorney Kevin Rogerson said he is looking into this.
When the Eaglemont development was formed in 1992, one of the conditions for being able to build at a higher housing density was that there be a certain amount of green space. In this case, the community opted for a public golf course, he said.
“It’s a tradeoff,” Rogerson said. “(The city gets) the parks, open space ... and they get to develop.”
The golf course property is zoned for a public golf course, he said. If the new owners want to do anything else with the land, they’ll have to seek permission from the City Council.
However, Rogerson said it’s not clear whether the owners are required to operate a golf course.
“We’re exploring our options,” he said. “That’s all I can really say at this point.”
Begley said he and many of his neighbors moved to the Eaglemont neighborhood because of the golf course, and a survey of residents proves it.
“Eighty-two percent of the people said it was very important to them,” he said. “They don’t all golf, but they know the value of having the golf course.”
Since the closure of the course, he said his neighbors are seeing their property values fall.
Begley said the the new owners asked the neighbors to pitch in $3,600 per home to mow and water the course, which hasn’t been maintained since the sale. The neighbors refused.
“He’s asking for a huge amount of money to maintain the golf course,” Begley said. “That’s his responsibility.”
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
