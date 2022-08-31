Seattle-Based Center Appoints Customer Experience Veteran Maureen Rhodes as SVP and Samantha Bergin as CMO to Continue Bolstering 94% Customer Retention

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today announced it has tripled its customer base while retaining 94% of existing customers, doubled the company size year-over-year, and expanded its leadership bench with the addition of Maureen Rhodes, SVP, Customer Success, and Samantha Bergin, CMO. Rhodes brings deep domain expertise to her role, having previously held the Vice President of Services role at Concur, while Bergin brings 20+ years knowledge of B2B and B2C technology marketing to Center.

