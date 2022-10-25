SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transparency company Everledger today announced the launch of a world-first battery passport pilot with leading automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company (Ford) to ensure responsible recycling of EV batteries.

The pilot leverages Everledger's technology platform to track electric vehicle (EV) batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible management during use and recycling at the end of their useful life. This will allow Ford to gain visibility on out-of-warranty batteries, validate responsible end of life recycling, and gain access to data such as recycled critical minerals produced and associated CO2 savings.

