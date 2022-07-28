Icertis Logo

Icertis Logo

 By Icertis

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that former BMW CEO Harald Krüger has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Krüger's exceptional career in the automotive industry, as well as board and advisory positions with global market leaders such as Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Salesforce (EMEA) offer Icertis invaluable expertise as the company transforms the foundation of commerce with the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.