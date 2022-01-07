Janicki Industries’ plans for the 251,000-square-foot former Safran building it recently purchased in Bellingham include leasing space to other manufacturing companies.
The company, headquartered in Sedro-Woolley, purchased the building for $25 million.
President John Janicki said the company will occupy a portion of the building but is still working out the details on how much space it needs. In the meantime, the company plans to lease some of the space to other companies.
As for Janicki Industries, once it decides on the amount of space needed for expansion, it will need to do some renovations because of the work it does.
Those improvements include bringing in overhead cranes and widening exterior doors. Aside from that, the building fulfills the company’s needs.
“For an industrial building, it has some really good bones,” Janicki said.
During the first phase of moving into the space, Janicki said the company expects to have 50 employees in the building, with the employees transferring from Sedro-Woolley.
He expects to hire more workers at all three of the company’s sites as more projects come in as the pandemic subsides.
When completely full, the building should have 400 to 500 workers, with Janicki employees combined with those of the manufacturers leasing space.
Along with the building, Janicki Industries purchased 12 acres of nearby land. Given the demand for industrial buildings in this area, John Janicki hopes to develop it if expenses and regulations allow.
