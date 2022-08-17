...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Melissa Burdick Takes Home Gold Stevie® in 2022 International Business Awards® for Entrepreneur of the Year
Designed to recognize individual entrepreneurs and founding teams, this award highlights Pacvue's extensive growth under Burdick's leadership
SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise software suite for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce business, today announced that President and Co-Founder Melissa Burdick has been named Entrepreneur of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. Designed to recognize individual entrepreneurs and founding teams, this award highlights Pacvue's extensive growth under Burdick's leadership.
The International Business Awards is the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others.
"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Maggie Miller, President at Stevie Awards. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had."
"Since co-founding Pacvue in 2017, I've made it my daily commitment to grow our company through making customers the focal point of every product decision. I know that our clients count on us to win in eCommerce and it's my mission to continue to help them scale at an accelerated rate in the years ahead," said Burdick. "Being recognized externally is an extremely humbling experience. This award is only possible due to the tremendous team effort – this win is as much a win for the company as it is for me."
Pacvue's award-winning suite of optimization solutions allows brands, sellers, and agencies to make impactful and more intelligent business moves. Pacvue was one of the first to join the Amazon Advertising retail network in 2017 and now serves over 30 sales channels. The company recently launched Pacvue Commerce, enabling customers to get the benefits of both best-in-class marketplace sales and retail media intelligence on the same platform. The company was acquired in October of 2021 by Assembly, the leading eCommerce growth platform.
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise suite for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce business. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, eCommerce teams use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting, and intelligent automation, and is consistently first-to-market, empowering teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.