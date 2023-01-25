MOUNT VERNON — Members of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday to celebrate their triumphs in 2022 and give awards to a handful of members.
The ceremony began with speeches by Chamber CEO Andy Mayer and Chamber Chair Brian Ivie.
“The point of the chamber is to accomplish things we couldn’t do alone,” Mayer said in his opening speech.
While 2022 was a year of adjustment for many businesses — moving from online back to in person — the Chamber added 58 members, about 30% being Latinx businesses, and averaged 80 people per meeting, Mayer said.
The first award went to Rhonda Tingley, who had been the chamber’s treasurer for six years, said Mayer.
“If there’s a dollar sign in front of it, she understands it and she knows what to do with it,” Ivie said.
Ambassador of the Year went to Crystal King of Northwest Technology; the Rising Star award went to Glenda Herrera who founded Custom Cleaning Services; Tammy Reim-Ledbetter took the Making a Difference award; Children of the Valley founder and Executive Director Flora Lucatero was the Business Person of the Year; and Business of the Year went to People’s Bank.
Last year, People’s Bank added a People’s Choice Award to its Impact Grant program, allowing a second community organization to receive funding for a project.
Branch Manager Jennifer Covey and several co-workers accepted the award.
Covey said People’s Bank is a team and she loves the company’s dedication to making a difference in the community.
