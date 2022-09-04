In about two weeks, construction is set to start on the most expensive, ambitious project the city of Mount Vernon has ever undertaken.
The downtown Library Commons will combine a new library, community center and three-story parking garage in a single modern facility, Mayor Jill Boudreau said.
Boudreau and city leadership have pitched this as a unique, innovative project for the downtown area, combining a number of needs into a single facility and setting the stage for future development.
City staff is working on the final details of a contract with Lydig Construction ahead of a Sept. 17 groundbreaking. Construction costs are estimated at $37.5 million.
When the city started talking about a new library and community center in 2019, it received a cost estimate that at the time was shocking — $22.7 million.
But Boudreau and the city stuck with it, even after Skagit County pulled out as a full partner.
“If we had wavered in 2019, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” she said. “When a project is right for the community, you have to stick with it.”
Boudreau said the Library Commons project represents progress toward goals the city set in 2008 for the downtown area.
“It’s all one, two, three,” Boudreau said. “Flood protection first, parking second, development third.”
The city’s floodwall, substantially completed in 2018, protects the downtown from Skagit River flooding.
The floodwall will work in tandem with parking provided by the Library Commons to open up riverfront property for development, Boudreau said.
Boudreau wants to replace the parking along the river with housing and businesses, and the City Council has endorsed a study to determine where a hotel could succeed in the city.
Though groundbreaking is fast approaching, the project has yet to be fully funded.
Boudreau said she’s $6 million to $10 million short of the estimated overall project cost of $52.7 million, depending on whether some optional additions are included.
However, there are many high-dollar federal grant opportunities available, thanks to congressional infrastructure spending.
“Yes, costs have gone up,” she said. “But there are more funding opportunities than there ever were.”
The city has until the end of construction, now estimated for December 2023, to find the remaining money.
THE LIBRARY
When Isaac Huffman, the city’s library director, thinks about the new space, he feels a mix of emotions.
“I’m nervous excited,” he said. “I wish we had all of everything worked out, but the truth is … it’s still a lot of work to go.”
Once that work is done, though, it will represent a huge step up from the existing library, which hasn’t seen a significant upgrade in 41 years, Huffman said.
This new library will have dedicated areas for children and teen programs.
There will be spaces for arts and crafts, for toys and to rest.
“All the things you’d want to have to hang out on a rainy day,” Huffman said.
In addition to areas for child-friendly activities, Huffman said the library will offer a place for parents to work while watching their kids, which the current library doesn’t have.
“We have parents who come down and work on their laptops, but we can’t even offer a place to plug in,” he said.
The new teen area will offer STEM educational programs, access to virtual reality and 3-D printing equipment, and video games, with the goal of creating a fun, educational and safe place to spend time, Huffman said.
He said he’s expecting to offer something new for the city’s homeless as well as a library is one of the few sheltered places where people can spend time no questions asked.
Huffman said he is talking with the police department’s embedded social workers about hosting outreach programs for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Such programs are better suited for a library than the city’s police station, he said.
In these ways, the new building will meet the needs of an evolving library, Huffman said.
Libraries have spend the past decade evolving from knowledge centers to community centers, but the city doesn’t have space in its current library to fully make that transition.
“Libraries have really become that limited public forum, where people can gather and hang out with each other,” Huffman said.
In a couple years, he hopes someone could walk into the new library and see children doing arts and crafts, teens working on a project using the 3-D printer, and a Girl Scouts meeting in one of the conference rooms.
Huffman’s team is hopeful that library attendance can double, fulfilling its purpose as a real community hub.
“We’ll be able to invite them in and have something to offer,” he said.
ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN
The project will feature a number of new environmentally-friendly design practices, which target the building’s energy use and carbon footprint.
Julie Blazek, partner at project designer HKP Architects, said the Library Commons was designed to be a cutting-edge public facility, rivaling some of the most sustainable buildings in the country.
This project was designed to maximize airflow, while requiring less energy to heat and cool, she said. To her knowledge, this is the first public project in the state to use what is known as passive house design.
The building’s solar array will generate enough electricity to provide 16% to 18% of the building’s electricity, she said.
Blazek’s team has also been talking with suppliers about new methods to reduce carbon emissions created in the production of concrete for the project by as much as 40%, she said.
“If we can start building in these ways … we’re going to do a lot of help with our carbon impacts,” she said.
Boudreau said the 75 electric vehicle charging stations will make this site the largest publicly accessible charging facility in the country, and shows the city’s commitment to clean energy.
This investment will double the number of electric vehicle charging stations along Interstate 5 from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., she said, making Mount Vernon a convenient stop for travelers.
Meanwhile, the number of electric vehicles on the road is increasing rapidly, and the city will be ready to serve this growing need, she said.
Blazek said she’s excited to develop this property into a real gateway for the city’s downtown.
“Having the chance to design this and push the boundaries of sustainability at the same time, it’s a dream project for us to execute,” Blazek said.
THE FUTURE OF DOWNTOWN
As a steward for downtown businesses, Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, says this project is important for the downtown area.
“This is a catalyst project for economic development,” she said.
First and foremost is parking, she said.
Several blocks of prime riverfront property is taken up by parking, she said. By adding parking elsewhere, the city is clearing the way toward redevelopment.
Mount Vernon’s downtown has restaurants, bars, shops and bus service. Gamson said a hotel would really complete the picture.
“We have everything going for us, except no easy lodging within walking distance of public transit,” she said.
Gamson envisions a small boutique hotel along the water that will encourage commerce downtown.
Boudreau said a small hotel has been a goal of hers for years.
“It’s like a force multiplier,” she said. “(Hotel guests) will want to eat somewhere. They may want some entertainment somewhere.”
Gamson said the electric vehicle charging stations will encourage visitors to spend their time and money in downtown.
“What else are people going to do for 20 to 40 minutes while their car charges?” she said.
The new building’s community center will be able to host events for up to 300 people, which Gamson hopes will bring even more people into downtown shops and restaurants.
The Library Commons will be the most resilient building downtown when it comes to natural disasters. In the event of an emergency, this building can be a safe place for the public to go, Huffman said.
“It would definitely be the strongest-built structure in the downtown, as well as the most likely to have electricity and internet when it goes down,” he said.
COST REMAINS AN ISSUE
Boudreau said Lydig Construction’s estimate exceeded city staff’s estimate by about 2%. This wasn’t unexpected, though, considering the rising cost of materials and labor.
City Engineer Bill Bullock said he’s heard of projects elsewhere in the state that are seeing construction estimates 10% or 12% higher than expected.
The total estimated project cost is $52.7 million, which includes design, permitting and other pre-construction work.
Boudreau said about 89% of that total is funded.
The bulk of the Library Commons project is funded through a state program called the Local Infrastructure Financing Tool, which redirects state sales tax revenue from local businesses to local projects.
Mount Vernon was granted $12.5 million through this program, and the state then matched that with an additional $12.5 million.
The project has attracted attention from state and federal leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene. This attention came with funding — $7.25 million from the state and $2 million in congressional allocations.
About $7 million more is coming from the city, mostly from tax revenue and American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Skagit County awarded the project $1 million in economic development grants, and another $1 million was raised through private donations.
Anticipating that costs will keep rising, Boudreau’s team put in the budget $4.7 million for contingencies. If inflation slows, the city may be able to take a few million dollars off the final cost.
In addition, Boudreau said her office is tracking 36 upcoming grant opportunities, each offering anywhere from $50,000 to as much as $8 million.
Infrastructure funding at the federal level is at a historic high, and there are more grant opportunities for projects like this than at any time in recent memory, Boudreau said.
However, if no more grant money comes in, the city will have to find money internally.
Boudreau said she plans to apply for every grant available, and is confident the project will be funded before it’s completed.
“It is a huge deal to get to this point, and I am grateful to the team, ... but there’s a lot of work before we can cut a ribbon,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.