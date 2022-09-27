BURLINGTON — A Skagit County nonprofit celebrated the near-completion Tuesday of a new model of affordable housing, which combines both private and nonprofit efforts.
Community Action of Skagit County has nearly completed transforming an underused Burlington commercial space into 34 affordable apartments in a development called Cascade Landing.
Bill Henkel, the nonprofit’s executive director, said he hopes to start renting the apartments by November.
Henkel said this kind of partnership between for-profit developers and nonprofit, mission-based organizations is a unique and effective relationship.
Community Action received some funding from housing developers Dan Mitzel and Patti Burkland, and will pay them a “modest return on their investment,” Henkel said.
The help from Mitzel and Burkland made the project workable.
“By combining private capital that Dan is accessing with community generosity, we were able to hit a price point where we’re able to run ... the apartments at a sustainable rate,” Henkel said.
The money from Mitzel and Burkland, combined with about $600,000 in fundraising, brought the per-unit construction cost to about $70,000 — well below average, Henkel said.
“It’s inexpensive, and ... compared to other projects, it’s lightning speed,” he said.
Without the use of government grants and the restrictions that come with them, construction was able to proceed faster than similar publicly funded affordable housing projects, Henkel said.
Throughout the region, even with rental assistance vouchers, very low-income renters struggle to find apartments they can afford, or a landlord who will accept vouchers as payment, he said.
That won’t be an issue at Cascade Landing, Henkel said. The goal is to rent to low-income people, and charge them about 30% of their income — the federal threshold for affordable housing.
He hopes this project inspires others who have the capital to invest and are willing to accept smaller return on their investments in support of social good.
“Our theory that we’re testing is: is there a way to address that huge missing middle of housing through partnerships like this one?” Henkel said.
Mitzel said the county is full of commercial buildings that sit underutilized because of economic shifts caused by things such as online shopping and remote work.
With the proper funding and approval from local governments, such buildings can be transformed into apartment complexes like Cascade Landing.
“If we don’t find a way to repurpose these buildings, we’re wasting assets,” Mitzel said.
Ten of the 34 apartments will be reserved for military veterans, and two will be offered to homeless veterans, according to Vernon Hunter, case manager for Community Action’s Skagit Vets Connect.
The nonprofit’s veterans support center is located downstairs from Cascade Landing, and will make it easier for Hunter’s team to help veterans get case management and employment assistance services, he said.
