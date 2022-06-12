...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
As everyone knows, inflation is making a significant impact across the country. It affects every business, including this one, as we try to cover costs and keep staffing in place as we source needed materials.
We feel that particularly in times like these, people need to be informed about what is happening in our community, and no one can provide a more well-rounded picture of that than your local newspaper.
That said, costs are going up on paper, ink and everything else, but our immediate concern has been with the delivery of our product in the face of the extreme increase in gasoline prices. We were already facing challenges in finding enough carriers to get the job done during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this latest burden affects those carriers acutely. We have been supplementing them with a surcharge to help cover their extra costs, but going forward, we will have to pass part of that along to subscribers who receive carrier delivery of their newspapers.
Therefore, the Skagit Valley Herald will assess a $1 gas surcharge in June to all home-delivery subscribers. This will not be invoiced separately. In fact, it will simply push your subscription expiration date up to accommodate the charge. For now, we are planning the surcharge only in June as we watch to see what inflation will do next.
Please call customer service at 360-424-1900 with questions. If you truly do not want to help offset the carriers’ costs of delivering the newspaper, we will exclude you.
We do appreciate your support as a subscribing reader of our news products, and we understand that inflation affects each of you as individuals, just as it affects us. Our hope is to get through this period with as little pain to everyone as possible while still bringing you the information you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.