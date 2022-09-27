SaaS solution simplifies phone-based billing work with portfolio of virtual agents and out-of-the-box payer automations
SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outbound AI, the Conversation AI company for healthcare, today launched PayerVA Console™. The SaaS solution – powered by Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud – simplifies phone-based payer billing work for physician practices and medical billing companies.
PayerVA Console™ provides a portfolio of virtual agents and out-of-the-box AI-powered automations for solving tedious claims processing with major commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans. It includes a rapid-training service to quickly automate most of a provider's payer mix. Easily integrated into existing systems and workflows, the SaaS solution augments existing workers, improving their productivity while fostering a more enjoyable daily work experience.
PayerVA Console™ helps remove some of the most frustrating parts of a revenue cycle professional's day – making phone calls to health insurance companies for complex claims. Revenue cycle staff and managers leverage Outbound AI's Voice AI service to navigate payer IVR systems to autonomously acquire claims information. Outbound's AI-powered virtual agents can bring a payer representative to a biller, skipping the IVR system navigation and dreaded on-hold monitoring time. Finally, our platform's transcription capabilities record and document human conversations, eliminating note taking and form entries.
PayerVA Console™ is the first solution built on Outbound AI's Conversation AI Cloud, an intelligent application platform for healthcare organizations of all sizes that includes enterprise-ready conversational AI technologies, an integrated communications stack, and human-virtual agent teaming software.
"We specifically designed PayerVA Console™ for physician practices and medical billing companies, and with early customers, Outbound has already seen resolution times per task being cut by 30%," said Stead Burwell, CEO and co-founder of Outbound AI. "As our initial product offering, it demonstrates our commitment to delivering language-based AI solutions that improve not only administrative productivity but also job satisfaction for healthcare workers."
Outbound AI brings together advanced conversational AI technologies to design and deploy language-models that train AI agents to perform certain tasks that burden healthcare workers each day. The company works closely with a number of strategic industry partners, including global healthcare technology specialist Tegria, and has raised $7M from Madrona Venture Group, Epic Ventures, and strategic healthcare investors and angels.
"Our work with Outbound AI is aligned with Tegria's goal of bringing distinctive technology to revenue cycle operations," said Lincoln Popp, Managing Director at Tegria. "PayerVA Console™ is a promising technology that has the potential to address an acute pain point shared by healthcare organizations large and small. We're excited to continue working closely with Outbound AI and finding new ways to leverage the unique capabilities of their AI platform."
Outbound AI was founded in 2021 by Stead Burwell, a successful healthcare technology executive, and Jonathan Wiggs, a proven cloud and conversational AI technology leader. Our rapidly growing team of cloud engineers, software developers, and language-based AI experts is on a mission to elevate the human experience in healthcare.
To learn more about Outbound AI and get started with PayerVA Console™, please visit http://www.outbound.ai.
