...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Pacvue Named 2022 Sammys Award Winner for Organization of the Year
Award win highlights Pacvue's industry-leading eCommerce optimization solutions, ongoing success and innovative leadership
SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence platform, today announced that the company has been named 2022 Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's Sales and Marketing Technology Award program, also known as 'The Sammys.' The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Pacvue's win of this award directly resulted from their market-leading eCommerce solutions that drive customer centricity forward. Built by industry experts, Pacvue's suite of optimization solutions allows key stakeholders to make impactful and more intelligent business moves. The company was acquired in October of 2021 by Assembly, the leading eCommerce growth platform.
Pacvue was one of the first to join the Amazon Advertising retail network in 2017 and now serves over 30 sales channels. The company recently launched Pacvue Commerce, enabling customers to get the benefits of both best-in-class marketplace sales and retail media intelligence, all on the same platform.
"We're elated to have received another award for our eCommerce and retail intelligence solutions that have been game changers for top retailers, including Kroger. This award win is a direct result of the many hours the team has spent on developing a solution that our retail and enterprise partners can trust to make impactful decisions to improve their eCommerce sales on a daily basis," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue. "We look forward to continuing to build on the momentum we've achieved to date to provide our customers with the optimization tools they need to win in eCommerce."
"We are proud to reward and recognize Pacvue for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit: Website: http://www.Pacvue.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacvue
