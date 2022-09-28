Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies
SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence suite, today announced that its Co-Founder and President Melissa Burdick was named to Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Collectively, the 2022 honorees' companies are estimated to be worth more than $22 billion.
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
"It's a huge honor to receive such prestigious recognition from Inc. as a female founder and entrepreneur," said Burdick. "Pacvue has grown into a leading eCommerce software company since its inception in 2018. This award is a testament not only to my passion and dedication to moving the eCommerce industry forward, but also to all the hard work of my team along the way, building innovative technology that helps brands and retailers worldwide."
Burdick is an expert in designing for online and eCommerce marketing strategies. She co-founded and bootstrapped Pacvue in 2018 and grew it into the leading eCommerce intelligence company, culminating in Pacvue's nine-figure acquisition in 2021. Burdick leveraged her deep experience in the industry to hire top talent, consistently launch first-to-market solutions with retailers and build a company culture of constant innovation.
Prior to Pacvue, Burdick was with Amazon for 10 years, where she helped launch the Amazon CPG retail business, building a business from the ground up with an evolving strategy to sell profitably online. She was an early leader of the Amazon Media Group, launching the first vendor display video ad, and developed and grew the Amazon advertising business. She is well known as an eCommerce thought leader, Forbes Business Council member and participates as a speaker at eCommerce conferences and industry podcasts.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna and Shonda Rhimes.
"These 100 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk.
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders 100 issue (October 2022) will be available online on September 28 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 4.
Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.
###
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit: Website: http://www.Pacvue.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacvue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.