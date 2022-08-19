Two established Seattle startups partner to create profitable, end-to-end solutions for kitchens using mobile ordering, automated food production, and self-service pickup solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, a Seattle-based developer of kitchen automation technology, today announced a partnership with Minnow Technologies, a neighboring Seattle IoT startup that has developed the Pickup Pod™, a self-service pickup solution for foodservice operators. The partnership leverages the expertise of both companies to help commercial kitchens, stadiums, large franchises, universities, and commercial food service providers envision and enable end-to-end food automation services. This includes a focus on mobile and kiosk ordering, automated food assembly, and secure contactless pickup solutions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.