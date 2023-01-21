For those working in real estate, “adapt” was a key word throughout 2022.
The early months of 2022 continued the trend of 2021 with rising prices and homes selling faster than a real estate sign could be placed in the front yard.
However, by spring the market shifted with higher interest rates on mortgages cooling the market.
“I can’t remember a real estate market that shifted so quickly,” Windermere Skagit co-owner Josh Scott said in an email.
Dani Russell, broker-owner of John L. Scott Skagit, described the housing market last year as a roller coaster.
Throughout the year, real estate agents watched as buyers got frustrated with being outbid on homes, and mortgage rate increases changed what buyers could afford.
“It was kind of a ‘if it’s not one thing, it’s another’ feeling for them in 2022,” Scott said in his email.
The changes in the market were also difficult on sellers. There was a constant need to educate them about what their expectations should be.
Prices rose and declined over the months.
The average home in Skagit County sold for about $531,000 in January 2022 and by April the average price had risen to $595,000, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s annual review.
Then by November the average price had dropped to $494,000, leaving many sellers feeling as if they missed out on an opportunity, Scott said.
Camden Schutte, CEO of 360 Property Management and Coldwell Banker 360 Team, said educating both buyers and sellers on the market has always been a part of the job.
“I can’t say there was any more education this year than any other year. It was just different,” Schutte said.
Russell said the education factor is a large part of what real estate agents do.
When interest rates went from 3% to more than 5%, many buyers had to shift gears because what they could afford had changed. This caused the market to slow.
Now in the first weeks of 2023, Russell said she is cautiously optimistic.
Though interest rates remain high, houses are no longer going for well over listing price and buyers are able to negotiate contingencies, such as repairs, Russell said.
Scott and Schutte said the housing market is becoming more balanced again between the buyers and sellers.
“It’s important to put 2020-2022 into perspective,” Scott said in his email. “The last few years the market has been driven by emotion as much as need. We saw lots of people move to Skagit County to get away from the crowded cities, either because they wanted the space, or they finally had the ability due to remote work or major work changes. That kind of migration happened all over the country, and the result was a wave of buyers who had cash from a sale in the more expensive cities to spend in the more affordable rural areas. Now we’re seeing more traditional migration patterns return, where buyers and sellers are motivated by job opportunities and family needs.”
Many in the real estate industry say the magic number for a balanced market is three to six months of inventory.
The Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s annual review showed the county started the year with 2.3 months of inventory. Schutte said because of a lack of new construction and other factors, he still considers Skagit County to be in a balanced market.
“It all goes back to supply and demand. That’s really why we saw stabilization last year because interest rates went up pricing buyers out of the market, so there was less demand which then stabilized prices,” Schutte said. “We’re in a balanced market right now. I can make an offer on the house at list price. I can ask to do an inspection and if there’s any major concerns I can probably get those done.”
