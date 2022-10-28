SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce has launched its own currency, Woolley Bucks, just in time for the holiday season.
Woolley Bucks is a digital gift card that can be used at various businesses that are chamber members.
The gift card program launched Oct. 19, only a month after interim Executive Director Monique Brigham pitched the idea to the chamber board as a no-cost, added benefit for chamber members.
Anyone is able to purchase a gift card, but physical cards are not an option.
“It’s nice because it’s just on your phone so you don’t have that plastic card that will just be thrown away,” Brigham said.
The thought behind Woolley Bucks is to get more people to shop at small local businesses and get more people downtown, Brigham said.
While it works just like any other gift card, it can be used at multiple businesses. Someone could get gas at Herb’s Chevron, get a manicure at Lavish Nails and Spa, have dinner at Magnolia and end the day shopping at Oliver Hammer Clothes Shop.
“I think it’s a great gift idea and a great addition to Shop Local and Small Business Saturday,” Brigham said. “I just really want people to come shop downtown Sedro-Woolley.”
Shelley Perry, who owns both Shelley’s Shack and the Garage Cafe, loves being a part of downtown Sedro-Woolley.
“We love the chamber’s idea and decided to join in the fun,” employee Shannon Perry said.
The gift card is through Yiftee, an electronic gift card service that has the goal of keeping local dollars local.
Small businesses were hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brigham said, and the hope is that Woolley Bucks may be able to help get more people shopping local again.
As of Tuesday, there were 11 businesses accepting Woolley Bucks.
Woolley Bucks can be purchased through the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce website.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
