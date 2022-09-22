...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Two newly-constructed homes in Sedro-Woolley are going to be a part of the National Solar Tour on Oct. 1.
Martha Rose, president of Martha Rose Construction, built the two single-family homes with the intent of them being net-zero in terms of energy. This means that they use less energy than they produce.
Homes are rated using the Home Energy Rating System. While average homes have ratings between 50 and 100, the two homes that are part of the tour have a rating of minus-20, meaning they produce more energy than they use.
Rose said that many in Western Washington do not believe solar is a viable option, but these homes show that it is.
"When people say solar doesn't work here I think that's the height of ignorance," she said. "The purpose of the tour is to introduce the idea to people that we can, indeed, power our houses with the energy of the sun."
Rose has participated in past national solar tours and thought this year's tour came at the perfect time as the two houses will have recently gone to market, but will not yet be occupied.
Originally the houses were slated to be finished last spring, but due to labor and supply shortages the completion date was pushed back.
While the tour focuses on passive and active solar systems, the more green features the buildings have the better.
These houses also low-impact developments, have water conservation measures, healthy home measures and everything in the home is electric.
Martha Rose Construction focuses on building net-zero homes and tries to educate the community about what goes into such energy efficient homes.
Rose realizes that many people who come to see the homes are not interested in buying as much as they are about learning why they are so energy efficient.
Since Rose cannot usually talk to everyone at a home showing she has started putting up signs that explain what parts of the homes are energy efficient.
The homes are at 1180 and 1200 Jameson Street. The tour will be from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
The Sedro-Woolley homes are one of state six participants in the tour, and the only one in Skagit County.
Anyone with solar or sustainable features is able to participate in the tour, according to National Solar Tour Director and Media Manager Lauren Reddington.
Other homes and businesses on the tour can be seen via Zoom on Oct. 1-2. A listing is at nationalsolartour.org.
