Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley will receive some improvements, including to its playground area.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has plans to renovate a pair of its parks.

The restrooms at Riverfront Park's main pavilion will be closed in January for renovation, while Memorial Park will undergo a complete makeover, including the addition of a long-awaited splash pad.


