SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has plans to renovate a pair of its parks.
The restrooms at Riverfront Park's main pavilion will be closed in January for renovation, while Memorial Park will undergo a complete makeover, including the addition of a long-awaited splash pad.
The City Council authorized Mayor Julia Johnson to sign a purchase order for the construction of the Memorial Park splash pad as well as authorizing an agreement with the city's Public Works Department for additional work.
The project will begin in the spring.
"There is such a backlog with these folks, that we are just trying to get on their construction queue," said Sedro-Woolley Public Works Supervisor Nathan Salseina.
Demolition of the restrooms and playground at Memorial Park along with initial utility work are scheduled to begin as early as February.
"We'd like to have a ribbon cutting next summer," Salseina said. "That's the goal. But it's a pretty tight schedule."
About $600,000 in ARPA funding will be used for the work at Memorial Park.
"This contract will provide for the construction of the splash pad element, and the purchase of the new playground equipment," Salseina said. "Public Works Operations will complete the construction of the new restroom, landscaping, sidewalk installation while installation of the new playground along with the splash pad piece will be done by contractors."
Salseina said the $75,000 budget for the city's part of the project is a tight one, adding Public Works will do all it can to stay within budget, including reusing the plumbing fixtures from the existing restrooms.
Salseina said renovating the restrooms at Riverfront Park's main pavilion will begin as soon as the city's holiday decorations are put away and the tree removed from downtown.
The project's cost is about $26,000, with the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club donating $16,000 and the city providing the labor along with $10,000.
"The only way to make those (restrooms) right and ADA compliant is to saw the floors out," Salseina said. "We are going to have to move plumbing and it is going to be quite the extensive project."
