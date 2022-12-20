Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

 By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc, DesertGreen

Senske Services heightens its presence in Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring subscription-based residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. The Company is a lawn, tree, and pest control service provider headquartered in Richland, Washington, and serves a customer base throughout the Tri-Cities. The company was founded by Scott Hockersmith in 1997.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.