Skagit County’s emergency dispatch center will no longer ask voters for a sales tax increase this year, according to leadership.
Helen Rasmussen, director of Skagit 911, said in order to put this measure on the November ballot, she needed approval from the county and each of its cities and towns.
However, Burlington’s mayor and City Council did not want to move forward.
The proposed 0.1% sales tax increase would have generated about $3.9 million to fund technology upgrades, improved radio coverage and possibly a new facility.
If implemented, it would have added 10 cents to a $100 purchase.
“I’m really disappointed, but we will continue working toward it,” Rasmussen said.
The need for more funding isn’t going away, and she plans to push the issue forward again next year, she said.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton, who represents the city on Skagit 911’s board, said the dispatch center hasn’t done enough to prove a tax increase is the solution.
Before going to the voters, he said he would want to see a strategic plan and a budget analysis to ensure that there aren’t cheaper options available.
Specifically, Sexton said Skagit 911 hasn’t implemented changes recommended in a consultant’s report from several years ago.
Those included that the county rearrange emergency services to let Skagit 911 use the entire emergency communications building and that it hand over dispatching equipment from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office to the dispatch center.
“Until we do those things, I can’t fully support … going out to the public,” he said. “That should be the last thing we do, not the first.”
Rasmussen said the current building lacks the space for the dispatching equipment, and also lacks room for the staff to operate it — even if it controlled the entire emergency communications building.
She said she plans to take the dispatch center through a strategic planning process, which she hopes will show the need for more revenue support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.