The Skagit County Board of Commissioners agreed to a statewide settlement Monday with three opioid distributors that will bring into the county $181,000 a year to fight addiction. 

The state reached a settlement with three drug companies — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen Drug — for flooding the market with highly-addictive painkillers, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health. 

