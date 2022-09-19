The Skagit County Board of Commissioners agreed to a statewide settlement Monday with three opioid distributors that will bring into the county $181,000 a year to fight addiction.
The state reached a settlement with three drug companies — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen Drug — for flooding the market with highly-addictive painkillers, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health.
In total, the companies agreed to pay the state $518 million over the next 17 years. About $430 million must be used to combat the opioid epidemic, and the rest will cover administration and lawyers' fees.
Ahead of Monday's unanimous vote, Commissioner Lisa Janicki thanked the county staff and community members in the hearing room for their support over the years.
“Because of the work the attorneys have done, we’ll be able to put some money behind that support," she said.
Janicki lost her son Patrick to an opioid overdose, and acknowledged others in the room who have lost loved ones because of opioids.
“To those of you in this room who also share the loss of a child or a loved one, it means so much," she said.
About half of what the state is receiving will go to fund statewide programs, and the rest will be distributed to 125 cities and counties if at least 90% of them sign on to the settlement by Friday's deadline, Hinman said. If not, the settlement is voided.
Skagit County will receive $113,155 each of the next 17 years, and each city will get between $7,000 and $30,000.
Hinman said the settlement is a great opportunity to fund a program that will come out of the county's North Star Project. The project is a collaborative effort between the cities and county to address public health issues, and is an ideal venue to discuss a collaborative program.
This is one of several lawsuits involving opioid producers and distributors, she said.
Commissioner Peter Browning, who was working in public health when these drugs were first hitting the market, said he remembers seeing research that assured him opioids didn't carry a significant risk of addiction.
“For the most part that was just bad research that fueled the beginning of this whole debacle,” he said. "It's finally coming to light that this was absolutely intentional abuse that was levied against us consumers."
