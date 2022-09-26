Courthouse01
The Skagit County Courthouse in downtown Mount Vernon in June 2019.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Design work is set to start soon on a Skagit County Courthouse project that will make the building more stable in an earthquake.

The design work is coming three years after the county was informed of seismic deficiencies. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

