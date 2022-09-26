MOUNT VERNON — Design work is set to start soon on a Skagit County Courthouse project that will make the building more stable in an earthquake.
The design work is coming three years after the county was informed of seismic deficiencies.
MOUNT VERNON — Design work is set to start soon on a Skagit County Courthouse project that will make the building more stable in an earthquake.
The design work is coming three years after the county was informed of seismic deficiencies.
The project will involve removing the fourth floor of the 100-year-old structure. The floor houses the former jail and is much heavier than the floors below it, which would make the building sway and bend in an earthquake.
Skagit County commissioned a report in 2019 that identified significant structural deficiencies in the courthouse, putting it at particular risk in the event of an earthquake.
In the years since then, the county secured an $800,000 state Heritage Capital grant, which covers about one third of the estimated cost of the project.
Ken Hansen, the county’s facilities manager, said the county has agreed to work with the engineering firm Allana, Buick and Bers and has seen early design drafts, but formal project design hasn't started yet.
In 2019, the county's repair estimate was about $2.1 million, which didn't include the cost of design work. But that number is likely out of date, Hansen said.
Since then, the world has seen a pandemic, supply chain constraints and inflation driving up the costs of materials and services, he said.
“We’ll have to see what the actual bids come out as," he said, a process that will likely occur this winter.
Hansen said construction should take about four months, and he's hoping to start in late spring.
If the project can be kept to this schedule, work will coincide with construction of Mount Vernon's Library Commons project across the street.
Hansen said he believes the projects can happen simultaneously, but it means parking will be restricted in the area around the courthouse.
“We’re going into this with nights and weekends planned, so that will also help,” he said.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.