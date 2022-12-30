svh-202212-news-Flood-Aftermath-4.jpg
Sandbags line the back door to Nell Thorn Waterfront Bistro & Bar on Wednesday in La Conner.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Those in Skagit County who incurred damage or loss during the recent cold weather and high tides are encouraged to notify the county through the county Department of Emergency Management webpage.

The weather events may allow businesses and residents to qualify for state disaster assistance.


