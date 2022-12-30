Sandbags line the back door to Nell Thorn Waterfront Bistro & Bar on Wednesday in La Conner.
Those in Skagit County who incurred damage or loss during the recent cold weather and high tides are encouraged to notify the county through the county Department of Emergency Management webpage.
The weather events may allow businesses and residents to qualify for state disaster assistance.
“Even if you have suffered only minor damage and do not expect to need assistance, you should still submit a report,” the Initial Damage Assessment Form states.
The form recommends three steps.
Step one is to identify and make a list of all damage. This includes taking pictures and creating an estimate of what repairs and replacement costs would be.
Step two is to call your insurance company to report damages.
The final step is to submit the online Initial Damage Assessment Form.
For assistance in filling out the form, call the Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850 during business hours.
