A Skagit Transit bus leaves Skagit Station on Jan. 27, 2022 in Mount Vernon.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Transit will hold a Ride Free Day on Thursday with fares waived all day on local fixed routes.

"We haven't done this every year because of COVID, so a lot of things have changed," said Cheryl Willis of Skagit Transit. "We have done this in the past. We really try to work with the community to do something like this as much as we can."


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

