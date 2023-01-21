MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Transit will hold a Ride Free Day on Thursday with fares waived all day on local fixed routes.
"We haven't done this every year because of COVID, so a lot of things have changed," said Cheryl Willis of Skagit Transit. "We have done this in the past. We really try to work with the community to do something like this as much as we can."
Skagit Transit can be used to get to work, and to educational programs, libraries, museums, parks and more.
Those under 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
It's Skagit Transit's hope that by eliminating fares on Thursday, riders will take advantage of accessing transit to reach their destinations. Riders can see how transit reduces the cost of fuel in a family's budget.
"With fuel prices doing what they are doing, there are other transportation options available for people, and this is a way for people to learn about what Skagit Transit offers," Willis said.
She said Skagit Transit ridership has seen a steady increase.
For details about service, go to skagittransit.org or call 360-757-4433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We want to make it as easy as possible," Willis said. "There are tools (on the website) they can use to get familiar with how to get around. And they can always check in with us by phone."
