MOUNT VERNON — A follow-up to the Skagit Workforce Summit gave businesses a chance Wednesday to think about how they could partner with Skagit Valley College on workforce issues.
Executive Dean of Instruction Darren Greeno said having businesses partner with the college for cooperative educations, internships or workplace projects not only helps the business with workforce issues, but helps students gain valuable knowledge.
“We as the college are trying to think out of the box,” Greeno said. “If (the students) are getting experience while they’re here, they’re going to go into better, higher paying jobs.”
Businesses have options with various time commitments.
With cooperative education, students would work 50 to 200 hours at a business depending on the amount of credits needed.
Greeno said that cooperative education opportunities are typically unpaid.
Internships are similar, but are typically paid and can last up to a year.
Both internships and cooperative education opportunities are done toward the end of a student’s education.
Because an internship is more of a commitment by the company, the goal is usually to hire the student once they complete the internship.
During an internship, students get to see work they could be doing and if they enjoy the workplace, while the employer gets to vet the intern as a possible hire.
Representatives from TRICO Companies came to the follow-up to learn more about the different programs and what long-term internships might look like.
In previous discussions with Greeno, TRICO Companies Human Resources Manager Margaret Simpson said she thought students from the bachelor’s degree program in applied management might be a good fit, but said that there could also be internship opportunities for those in associate degree programs.
“We’re all overloaded and recruiting has been a challenge,” Simpson said. “TRICO believes in training employees and getting them ready for the next step.”
She said that even if the next step is not remaining with TRICO, the company still believes in putting in the time to train those coming into the industry.
“Why not while they’re going to school help to develop their skills,” Simpson said.
For businesses not quite ready to offer internships, Greeno said an option can be to sit on one of the college’s many advisory boards made up of industry partners.
A second workforce summit follow-up will be held for those interested in partnering with the Northwest Career and Technical Academy or local high schools.
This follow-up will be 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy campus in Mount Vernon.
