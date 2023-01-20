SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz

 By SkinnyDipped

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.