Shopping at small local businesses boosts the local economy and supports local families because the majority of the money spent stays in the community.
According to data from the American Independent Business Alliance, 68% of money spent at local businesses stays in the community, compared to 48% of the money spent at chain stores.
Local small-business owners agree with the importance of keeping money local.
“We live in Mount Vernon, in Skagit County. We work in Skagit County. When people consume our product the money stays in Skagit County,” said Glenda Herrera, owner of Custom Cleaning Services.
Here is a variety of small businesses within the county:
Willows & Thyme
Connie Weech opened Willows & Thyme in Sedro-Woolley less than a month ago.
Much of what the boutique sells may be considered stocking stuffers, such as lotions, soaps and lip balms.
While some items are products made by Weech, she also uses her space to support other local small businesses.
Wild Tees by D has a section for its custom designed T-shirts. Comfort and Joy Creations jewelry can also be found in the store.
Both businesses are based in Sedro-Woolley.
Weech said her husband makes the metal home and garden ornaments displayed throughout the store.
Other products may not be local, such as custom cups, jams and infused honeys, but they all come from small businesses, Weech said.
“The products are all small families, U.S.,” Weech said. “You can’t afford to (run a store) by yourself. It’s expensive.”
She said bringing in other small businesses allows her to have variety without having to create everything herself.
In the coming year, she hopes to add collectibles, glassware, candles, scone mix and other treats.
A Little Twisted Leathercraft and More
For six years, Sheila Stafford has been making handcrafted, custom leather goods — everything from motorcycle seat covers to purses, to wallets and earrings.
She even does classes once a month out of her garage, or for personal groups in their homes. The classes are unique, and can cover anything from dog collars to pearl rings.
“I just like that it’s endless possibilities of what you can make and what you can do,” Stafford said.
While she has mailed her leather goods as far as Kuwait, she said 80% of her business is from locals, and business has spread largely by word of mouth.
“I think when you support locally, you’re investing locally,” Stafford said. “I can’t compete with Amazon prices, but my quality is better.”
She said money she makes goes back into her community, whether it’s paying for her kids’ soccer games or buying something at the local farmers market.
All of the leather is from the United States and comes from animals killed for meat, rather than just for their hide. She has hides from a variety of animals, including ostrich, alligator, kangaroo and sting ray.
The business motto is “one of a kind pieces for one of a kind people,” and Stafford said this is because each piece is unique.
Even if two people come in wanting a wallet with a picture of a cow, Stafford makes sure they are a little different.
“I just like to create,” she said. “I like that when you take care of it, it’s going to last a long time.”
Custom Cleaning Services
Herrera lost her job last February and soon after started Custom Cleaning Services.
She said she has been busy and has seen an increase in business over the holidays. She even has a number of on-call employees for when business is more than she can handle alone.
Custom Cleaning Services does everything from deep cleanings to move-out cleans to construction cleaning, Herrera said.
This time of the year, she gets calls from those needing help with cleaning before large holiday gatherings.
“It’s a little gift for yourself,” Herrera said. “The ladies can take some time and go to the salon.”
Herrera also does gift cards and has been seeing them used as gifts for the holidays.
While starting a new business has been hard work, she said she has received support from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and from residents.
“I’m happy. I have a lot of customers that are happy and that makes me happy,” Herrera said. “We have a large following in the Latina community, but we want to expand.”
Double R Photography
Herrera and her husband Marlon Lopez run a local photography business, catering to special events, weddings, family photos, etc.
“We are a small company, so we depend on locals,” Lopez said.
The business was started three years ago, and now that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are over, Lopez is seeing his business boom. He hopes to hire his first employees in the coming year.
“We are a family business,” Lopez said. “We see our clients as family and treat them as family.”
He said this time of the year the business gets many requests for family Christmas photos and portraits.
Lopez said customers often come from referrals.
“We always try and make it unique. That’s something that works for us and we enjoy it,” he said. “If you like horses or the beach or something, we try and make it work for what you like.”
Double R Photography already has bookings for 2023, and Lopez hopes the business will continue to do well so it can continue to grow.
“July is full and that says something,” he said. “At the beginning in this business you drop everything for an event ... now we’re busy, sometimes we have two events in one day.”
