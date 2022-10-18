Puget Sound Energy filed for a rate increase earlier this year that would increase the average customer's monthly electric bill by about $8 in 2023.
The proposed rate increase is in the hands of the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has until the end of the year to decide whether to pass it.
If the rate increase is approved, it will go into effect in January, and customers will see the higher rates starting with their February bills, PSE Public Relations Manager Melanie Coon said.
There is also a proposed increase for 2024 that would lead to a less than $2 monthly increase, according to a Puget Sound Energy press release.
Coon said the rate increases are to cover projects and investments that Puget Sound Energy has done throughout its coverage area.
"PSE's proposed rate increase includes investments in strengthening and modernizing the electrical grid and infrastructure to improve the system's resilience and reliability, especially during severe weather and other peak demand events," Coon said in an email.
Some projects that have taken place in Skagit County include circuit upgrades along Little Mountain Road in Mount Vernon, installing tree wire to strengthen power lines against falling trees along Parson Creek Road in Burlington and relocating lines underground along Highway 20 in Rockport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.