MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington.
Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery substance that high-profile investors hope will be a key component of the next generation of electric car batteries enabling them to travel farther between plug-ins, recharge more quickly and cost less.
"It's transformational," said Rick Luebbe, chief executive officer of Group14 Technologies, which opened the Maltby facility in 2021 and has raised $441 million in funding. The company now employs nearly 100 people, and the industrial workplace north of Woodinville has the excitement of a startup company. A research laboratory is under construction in one corner of the building even as production is underway elsewhere.
Group14 is one of more than 20 companies launched in a global quest to improve the lithium-ion battery — mainstay of the fledgling electric car industry — by including more silicon. In the U.S., this effort also has been supported through taxpayer-funded federal research laboratories, including Richland-based Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, to help overcome technical challenges that have long limited how much silicon could be included in a battery.
Within the next decade, two companies plan to make Washington state a hub of this emerging technology. Group14, which has drawn Porsche AG as a lead investor, and Sila, an Alameda, California, company that is partnering with Mercedes-Benz, both have announced plans to open large-scale plants east of the Cascades in Moses Lake.
The two plants will draw on Grant County Public Utility District hydroelectricity as a power source and produce silicon for use in electric car batteries.
"There's a lot of reasons why Washington state makes sense for making battery components," Luebbe said. "The power is a huge component. It's green and it's inexpensive."
The Moses Lake plants will benefit from federal tax credits signed into law by President Joe Biden this summer to bring more of the electric battery supply chain — now dominated by China — to the U.S.
The silicon technology also has applications for many other battery-powered products ranging from cellphones that could last longer between charges to drones and aircraft that could stay aloft for more hours of flight.
Group14 Maltby plant product is shipped to more than 50 customers, many of whom are evaluating the silicon for inclusion in batteries for consumer electronics, according to Luebbe. And Sila has a customer that use its silicon in batteries for a fitness monitoring device now on the market.
"Our company already has 350 people at its [Alameda] headquarters. We're much further along, much bigger than some of these other companies," said Gene Berdichevsky, Sila's chief executive. "You know, the battery world is full of kind of boisterous claims that never come to pass."
Silicon is one of Earth's most abundant chemical elements, found in rock and sand all over the world.
When melted and cooled in a highly purified form, it can be used in computer chips or solar panels.
For years, scientists have known that silicon also has the ability to greatly enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries, which were first put into commercial use in 1991.
Here's how these batteries work:
As they are charged, lithium ions flow from the positive area of the battery — know as the cathode — to the negative area known as the anode. Graphite is typically packed into the anode area to enable the storage of lithium.
The lithium ions release their current — powering a vehicle — as they move back through electrolyte liquids to the positively-charged cathode.
Silicon, when packed into that same space as the graphite, can hold a lot more lithium, and that can increase the amount of energy stored in the battery.
Silicon also has drawbacks. It swells, and that can cause the anode to crack and destroy the battery.
In a June 22 presentation, federal Energy Department researchers noted another challenge. A silicon anode is less stable than graphite. This can degrade the battery over time and greatly shorten its useful life even if it's not charged very often.
"That's the problem. This is something that companies and government labs and academic institutions intensely work on right now," said Robert Kostecki, a senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who is involved in battery research.
