NEW YORK — Stocks stalled in mixed trading on Wednesday, a day after falling to their worst loss since December, as Wall Street prepares for interest rates to stay higher for longer.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 84 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.1%.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.