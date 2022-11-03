Strongly recommended

Strongly recommended

 By UBOT LUMAS

The company focuses on developing innovative children's products

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBOT LUMAS, which is dedicated to designing and producing the most innovative and safe products for children of all ages, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for its new jetpack backpack. The company was founded with the mission to bring kids achievable future intergalactic dreams to life, and they are doing that with jetpack backpacks that let kids travel in space.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.