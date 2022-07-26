Data Technology Company Versium Selected as 2022 Winner by Sales and Marketing Technology Awards Program for its Industry-Leading Identity Resolution and Insights Engine, Versium REACH

REDMOND, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced that the Business Intelligence Group has named Versium REACH Product of the Year in Insights and Analysis in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.