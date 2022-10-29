Vertex Aviation Services has had a boom in business over the past few years and is looking to expand into one of the box hangars recently purchased by the Port of Skagit.
Owner Lin Holdeman said his business has become so popular over the past three or four years that he has appointments booked a year out.
Vertex Aviation Services started in 2004 and performs a multitude of services on general aviation aircraft, including repairs, upgrades and alterations.
“I’m needing more space,” Holdeman said. “We’ve been under a lot of pressure the last few years to expand by our customers.”
He said it hasn’t always been this way. For the first 15 years he was in business, he could take long weekends and summer vacations.
Holdeman’s current facility, located at Skagit Regional Airport between Corporate Air and Skagit Landing, can house three general aviation aircraft and has a small office space.
The 10,000-square-foot hangar Holdeman is looking into leasing from the Port has three bays, two of which he may be able to move into in January.
The two bays would allow him to house up to four aircraft. Should the third bay become available, he would be able to house up to six aircraft, doubling his current capacity.
Holdeman said he would need to make some modifications at the new hangar, such as adding office space, and hopes to be operating out of the location by February or March.
Vertex Aviation Services has eight full-time employees, and Holdeman said he can see this expansion allowing him to add up to five new employees.
“This facility that we’re talking about would increase our opportunity to work with apprentices,” he said.
Holdeman prides himself on his apprenticeship program, where those with minimal knowledge can get on-the-job experience and take the test to become a certified aircraft mechanic.
While only a handful of employees have gotten certified over the years, Holdeman said he has had two do so this year.
One former apprentice, Alex Maresh, received his certification last week.
Holdeman said he does not believe moving into the 10,000-square-foot hangar will be the final move for Vertex Aviation Services, but that for now it will allow the business to serve more of its customer base and continue to grow.
He foresees another expansion in the future if business continues to do well, but said that could be a decade down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.